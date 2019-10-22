Firefighters respond to six separate fires at Willoughby apartments, more than 120 families displaced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio - The Pine Ridge Apartments have been deemed unsafe by the Willoughby Fire Department after multiple fires broke out Monday night.

Willoughby Fire Chief Todd Ungar said the original call was for a transformer on fire.

He says firefighters responded to six separate fires in the building.

Firefighters went door-to-door to alert residents.

The building houses 120 units.

It is estimated hundreds of people were displaced.

In a statement, Goldberg Companies, Inc. says they are "working with City, County and Safety officials to assist with accommodations."