FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Feeding Fairport's Hungry as one of Cleveland's Own.

The group was founded by Amy Neff, a mother of four and advocate for children.

Feeding Fairport's Hungry serves meals for kids and collects donations and snacks for the elementary school.

The organization also organizes clothing drives.

