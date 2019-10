Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are searching for suspects who failed in a smash-and-grab at a 7-Eleven.

Around 4:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Rocky River Drive, police say suspects used multiple vans to try and drive into the store.

The store was open at the time.

The building was seriously damaged, but police say the suspects didn't get away with any stolen goods.

Police say they left a stolen vehicle at the scene.

Detectives are processing it for evidence.