Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to transform into winter wonderland for Wild Winter Lights

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will transform with more than a million lights this holiday season.

Wild Winter Lights will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends, beginning Nov. 22.

The new experience features more than a dozen zones throughout of the zoo, including a 16-foot-tall teddy bear and giant sugar cookies. Visitors can check out the light show on Waterfowl Lake, take pictures with Santa, play the snowball toss and enjoy the A-Roar-A Borealis, the zoo’s take on the Northern Lights.

“Whether you’re looking for a romantic stroll, a night out with friends or an adventure for the whole family, Wild Winter Lights promises to be unforgettable for all this holiday season,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks chief marketing officer.

Tickets are $15.50 for zoo members and $18.50 for non-members. A four-pack is available for $50 and advance sales end at 2 p.m. the day of the event. Children under 2 are free.

