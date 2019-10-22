‘Celebrate all year long!’ Hallmark Channel releases special edition Monopoly game

Hallmark is releasing a special edition Monopoly game for fans of all things Hallmark.

The game will be available Oct. 25.

Hallmark’s website gives the following description:”Everything from the seasonal board to the collectible tokens are Hallmark-themed. So whether you’re buying a Christmas tree farm or a bed & breakfast, you’ll experience all the thrills of the beloved board game in a Hallmark kind of way. Makes a perfect gift for fans of the network or the classic game.”

The tokens include ice skates, a watering pail and a Christmas tree.

And though the game will be available in time for Christmas, the game covers movies that run all year long.

For more, click here.