Basket-shaped Ohio building will become luxury hotel

Posted 6:32 am, October 22, 2019, by

NEWARK, Ohio – There will be new life in the basket-shaped Ohio building that was once the headquarters for the Longaberger Co.

State Sen. Jay Hottinger made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

Sen. Hottinger says plans are on track to reopen in 2020.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Coon and Bobby George of Cleveland bought the building in December 2017 for $1.2 million.

