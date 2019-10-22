Basket-shaped Ohio building will become luxury hotel

NEWARK, Ohio – There will be new life in the basket-shaped Ohio building that was once the headquarters for the Longaberger Co.

State Sen. Jay Hottinger made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

Longaberger Basket Breaking News: Tonight exciting news unveiled that the iconic building will be a luxury hotel pic.twitter.com/BCETuNNjCb — Senator Jay Hottinger (@JayHottinger) October 21, 2019

Sen. Hottinger says plans are on track to reopen in 2020.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Coon and Bobby George of Cleveland bought the building in December 2017 for $1.2 million.