70-year-old man robbed in Akron after meeting woman on adult website

AKRON, Ohio – Police in Akron say a man who thought he was meeting a woman from an adult website was robbed.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Copley Rd. Monday around 6 p.m.

Police say the 70-year-old man said he met the woman in the 800 block of Sheridan Ave.

He told police when he arrived, a woman jumped into the driver’s seat and a man held him at knifepoint.

The man told police the suspects drove him around ordering him to withdraw money from ATMs.

One of the locations was a business on Copley Road, where the man alerted the store clerk that he was being robbed.

Police say the suspects took off in the man’s 2017 Toyota Highlander, along with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Akron officers recovered the car around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they believe the suspects might be connected to other crimes in the area.

If you have information that can help police, call detectives at (330)375-2490.