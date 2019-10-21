U.S. Census Bureau holding events across NE Ohio to hire hundreds of census takers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The U.S. Census Bureau is kicking off a national recruitment campaign Monday, with several hiring events throughout Northeast Ohio.

According to a release, the bureau is ramping up for the 2020 Census and will hire about 500,000 census takers nationally. Those will include hundreds locally. The part-time, flexible positions pay between $16 and $18.50 per hour.

Locally, Census recruiters will rotate among participating locations to meet with applicants directly, answer job questions and help candidates apply on the spot. A resume is not required. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

National Hiring Week Events – Northeastern Ohio

Oct. 21-25: All 27 branches of Cuyahoga County Public Libraries. Time varies by location.

Oct. 21: United Baptist Church,1007 S. Hawkins, Akron. 2 to 6 p.m.

Oct. 21: Shaw High School ,15320 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Oct. 21: Tower City Center, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: Euclid Library, 631 E. 222nd St. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 22: University of Akron, part-time job fair, Jean Hower Taber Student Union. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 22: Geauga Public LIbrary, Chardon. 2 to 6 p.m.

Oct. 22: Ohio Means Jobs — Geauga County. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 23: Kent Free Library, 312 W. Main St., Kent. 4 to 6 p.m.

Oct. 22: NE Ohio Council on Higher Education, 1422 Euclid Ave. 1 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 22: Ohio Means Jobs — Cleveland. 1 to 3 p.m.

Oct. 22: NE Ohio Young Black Democrats, 3615 Superior Ave. 6:15 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 22: Tower City Center: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 23: Lake Erie College, 391 W. Washington St., Painesville. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 23: Career Connection Expo organized by the Northeast Ohio Council on Higher Education at the IX Center. 1 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 23: Cuyahoga Community College, Metropolitan Campus. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 23: Elizabeth Baptist Church, 6114 Francis Ave. 2 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 23: Tower City Center. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 23: Brooklyn High School, 9200 Biddulph Road. 3:15 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 24: Remington College, 14445 Broadway Ave. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 24: Ohio Means Jobs Portage County, 253 S. Chestnut St., Ravenna. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 24: Ohio Means Jobs Trumbull County, 280 N. Park Ave., Warren. 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 24: Morley Public Library Painesville. 4 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 25: Asian Plaza, 1580 E. 30th St. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 25: CEOGC, 1849 Prospect Ave. 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 25: Opportunity Corridor Job Fair, 9206 Woodland Ave. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 25: Career Development and Placement Strategies, Inc., 3631 Perkins Ave., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 25: Tower City Center. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 26: Old Brooklyn Fall-O-Ween Festival, 2339 Broadview Road. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 26-27: CAM Asian Market, 21600 Miles AVe. 2 to 5 p.m.

