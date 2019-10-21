U.S. Census Bureau holding events across NE Ohio to hire hundreds of census takers

Posted 8:15 am, October 21, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The U.S. Census Bureau is kicking off a national recruitment campaign Monday, with several hiring events throughout Northeast Ohio.

According to a release, the bureau is ramping up for the 2020 Census and will hire about 500,000 census takers nationally. Those will include hundreds locally. The part-time, flexible positions pay between $16 and $18.50 per hour.

Locally, Census recruiters will rotate among participating locations to meet with applicants directly, answer job questions and help candidates apply on the spot. A resume is not required. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

National Hiring Week Events – Northeastern Ohio
Oct. 21-25: All 27 branches of Cuyahoga County Public Libraries. Time varies by location.
Oct. 21: United Baptist Church,1007 S. Hawkins, Akron. 2 to 6 p.m.
Oct. 21: Shaw High School ,15320 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Oct. 21: Tower City Center, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 21: Euclid Library, 631 E. 222nd St. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Oct. 22: University of Akron, part-time job fair, Jean Hower Taber Student Union. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 22: Geauga Public LIbrary, Chardon. 2 to 6 p.m.
Oct. 22: Ohio Means Jobs — Geauga County. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 23: Kent Free Library, 312 W. Main St., Kent. 4 to 6 p.m.
Oct. 22: NE Ohio Council on Higher Education, 1422 Euclid Ave. 1 to 5 p.m.
Oct. 22: Ohio Means Jobs — Cleveland. 1 to 3 p.m.
Oct. 22: NE Ohio Young Black Democrats, 3615 Superior Ave. 6:15 to 8 p.m.
Oct. 22: Tower City Center: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: Lake Erie College, 391 W. Washington St., Painesville. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Oct. 23: Career Connection Expo organized by the Northeast Ohio Council on Higher Education at the IX Center. 1 to 5 p.m.
Oct. 23: Cuyahoga Community College, Metropolitan Campus. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Oct. 23: Elizabeth Baptist Church, 6114 Francis Ave. 2 to 4 p.m.
Oct. 23: Tower City Center. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Oct. 23: Brooklyn High School, 9200 Biddulph Road. 3:15 to 5 p.m.
Oct. 24: Remington College, 14445 Broadway Ave. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 24: Ohio Means Jobs Portage County, 253 S. Chestnut St., Ravenna. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Oct. 24: Ohio Means Jobs Trumbull County, 280 N. Park Ave., Warren. 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Oct. 24: Morley Public Library Painesville. 4 to 8 p.m.
Oct. 25: Asian Plaza, 1580 E. 30th St. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 25: CEOGC, 1849 Prospect Ave. 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 25: Opportunity Corridor Job Fair, 9206 Woodland Ave. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 25: Career Development and Placement Strategies, Inc., 3631 Perkins Ave., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 25: Tower City Center. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 26: Old Brooklyn Fall-O-Ween Festival, 2339 Broadview Road. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 26-27: CAM Asian Market, 21600 Miles AVe. 2 to 5 p.m.

For more, click here. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.