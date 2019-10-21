Two teens accused of urinating on someone while yelling racial slurs in New Jersey

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey – Two New Jersey teenagers face multiple charges after someone was urinated on and racial slurs were used at a high school football game, police said.

The incident occurred Friday night at the Lawrence High School football game, Lawrence Township Police said in a news released obtained by News 12 New Jersey, a CNN affiliate.

The teenagers face several counts of harassment, bias intimidation and lewdness in connection with the incident, police said.

The two statements police issued Saturday did not say what racial slurs were allegedly used. Neither did the post on the department’s Twitter page.

The incident is still being investigated, police said.

In statements, the township’s mayor and school district said bias incidents don’t belong in their community.

“As I have said publicly before, hate has no home in Lawrence Township. As someone that has felt its sting, I know that bigotry exists and sadly will continue to exist but that doesn’t mean that I give up. Instead I look to find allies that will help me fight the cancer of bigotry,” Mayor Christopher Bobbitt said in a Facebook post.

A Facebook post from Lawrence Township Public Schools said: “We take these incidents seriously and we will continue to investigate until all of the facts are uncovered.”

“To echo Mayor Bobbitt, ‘hate has no home in Lawrence Township,'” the statement said.

Lawrence Township is northeast of Trenton, the state’s capital.