Two men killed in two separate shootings Sunday in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating two homicides that happened Sunday.

According to police, a 43-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside his home in the 9500 block of Dunlap around 4 p.m.

Friends told police the victim had not been heard from in several days.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Around 8 p.m. police responded to the 7700 block of Garden Valley for a shooting.

Officers found an 18-year-old man who had been shot to death.

According to police, the victim had gone inside the apartment building just before shots were fired.

Witnesses say the man collapsed outside.

If you can help in either case, please call Cleveland detectives at (216)623-5464.

