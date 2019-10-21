Township demolishes part of Ashland County building involved in property dispute, leaves other part still standing

RUGGLES TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Ruggles Township officials demolished part of a structure in the middle of a property dispute Monday, leaving a portion of it standing.

A portion of the structure, built by the township, ended up sitting just over the line on a farmer’s land.

“I tried working it out with them, but then they did this and split it,” Brett Galloway said.

He said he refused to let officials tear down the portion that is on his property.

“The reason I wouldn’t let the township on my property to remove the building is because I wanted them to fix a tile drain that they admitted they broke and which there leach field ties into. It floods the field making it impossible to farm.”

Township officials would not discuss the matter and referred us to the Ashland County prosecutor. The prosecutor said the township tried to make arrangements with Galloway but when nothing worked out, they decided to demolish the structure. He added that township officials consider the matter closed.

The portion of the building on Galloway’s land is still standing, for now.