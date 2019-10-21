Teen with autism makes first career tackle, helps Amherst Steele Comets win football game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMHERST, Ohio-- It was an extra special win for the Amherst Steele Comets Friday night.

Sophomore football player Jeremiah Taylor (#2), who has autism, made his first career tackle during the game against Westlake.

Amherst Local Schools said Jeremiah earned his opportunity to get on the field. The district said the teen is a very positive student and will always brighten your day.

Jeremiah is a JV player; however, he was put in the third quarter of Friday night's game for a play, and he made the play which helped the Comets win the game.

Video shows the teen's teammates help him during the game, and then embrace him after the play. You can see just how excited Jeremiah is after the tackle.

The district said this was a special moment for Jeremiah and the entire school community.

**The videos in this story are courtesy of HUDL Video via Amherst Local Schools; the photos in this story were provided by ECI Photography**