Try this trivia to see whether you truly know the life story of the host we know and love! Then enter to win a FOX8 HQ Tour and Lunch with Kenny.
Take the Kickin it With Kenny Quiz! And win a Tour and Lunch with Kenny!
-
Find the Perfect Halloween Costume for Your Personality!
-
Kenny ‘Kicks it’ with the Fairview High School Marching Band
-
Act of kindness: Man pays off school lunch debt for hundreds of children
-
Here’s how you can try to win tickets to see Garth Brooks on ‘Dive Bar Tour’ stop in Northeast Ohio
-
Landscaper found beaten inside business on Cleveland’s east side
-
-
Greg Robinson says he didn’t intentionally kick Kenny Vaccaro in the head
-
Garth Brooks bringing ‘Dive Bar Tour’ to Dusty Armadillo
-
Atlanta Public Schools launches new program to let families pay off lunch debt for other students
-
New Jersey school district considers not serving lunch to students with $20 debt
-
Lightning strike at PGA Tour Championship causes 6 injuries
-
-
Cleveland vs. The World: Team World victorious in 2019 Celebrity Softball Game
-
Alex Trebek says his pancreatic cancer may mean the end of his time at ‘Jeopardy!’
-
5-year-old battling cancer becomes Bainbridge police officer for the day