CLEVELAND, Ohio - It's going to be sunny, breezy and warm Monday with highs topping out in the mid 70s.

Showers will move in around 9 to 10 p.m.

There's the possibility of thunder, but we're not expecting any severe weather.

The rain will be widespread.

It will linger Tuesday morning.

Behind it, cooler temps with highs in the low 60s.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

