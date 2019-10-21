Sex offender safety tips ahead of trick or treat

CLEVELAND— There are more than 800,000 registered sex offenders in the United States. Before taking the kids trick-or-treating, many law enforcement officials suggest being aware of sex offenders in your area.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office provides a registry on its website, where you can search by name or address.

Search Ohio’s sex offender registry here

OffenderWatch, which helps in sex offender registry management, also recommends pointing out offenders’ houses in your neighborhood to your child and telling them the person who lives there has a criminal record.

“Tell your children to let you know if the sex offender tries to talk to them or lure them inside,” OffenderWatch said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also has a few safety precautions: