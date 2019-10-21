‘Ricochet’ and Vic Joseph visit FOX 8 as WWE takes over Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - WWE Raw is taking over Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

At 7:30 p.m. Monday Night Raw will take center stage.

The billing includes Universal Champion Seth Rollins versus 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a steel cage match.

Trevor Mann, better known as 'Ricochet,' visited the FOX 8 studios.

The 31-year-old star talked to Wayne Dawson and Kristi Capel about visiting Cleveland.

Vic Joseph is a familiar face to many.

The Cleveland native previously covered Browns football games but left the Dawg Pound for the ring.

He's been an announcer with WWE for several years.

Joseph says he has always been a big fan and that his mother used to tease him about playing with his "baby dolls."

"They're action figures, mom!" he said while talking about working his dream job.

There are still tickets available here.