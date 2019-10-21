Remains of Ohio soldier who died in Korean War identified

Posted 5:57 am, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:58AM, October 21, 2019

Army Cpl. Robert L. Bray, Courtesy: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The government says the remains of a soldier who died during the Korean War have been identified as an 18-year-old Ohio man.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of Army Cpl. Robert L. Bray of Chillicothe were accounted for on June 6, 2019.

The agency says Bray was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Regiment in the summer of 1950. He was reported missing on July 20, 1950 near Taejon, South Korea, and declared dead on Dec. 31, 1953.

Bray was identified following 2018 testing of remains initially declared unidentifiable that were transferred to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii in the 1950s.

Bray will be buried Nov. 6, 2019, in Bainbridge, Ohio.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.