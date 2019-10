Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain is moving from the west and will be slow to depart the eastern counties. The best chance of rain is overnight and Tuesday morning. We could see up to 1/2″ of rain.

We begin a cool down on Tuesday as the front sweeps through. It will be windy and cooler air that is slow to seep in Tuesday and will be especially noticeable by Wednesday.

Here is our 8-day forecast…