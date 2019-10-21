Possible changes to Browns offensive line; Kareem Hunt back at practice

BEREA, Ohio– As fall ascends on Northeast Ohio, the winds of change might be blowing and we’re not talking about the weather here. Changes with Cleveland’s football team may be coming as early as this week in New England.

The Browns (2-4) were back on the practice field Monday following their bye week and Justin McCray along with others were shuffling through different positions along the offensive line.

“We had several guys getting reps at different positions today and we are not ready to say anything yet,” said head coach Freddie Kitchens following practice.

If changes are made, McCray could replace Greg Robinson at left tackle. Last week, during a bye week news conference, general manager John Dorsey said Robinson needs to become a more consistent football player.

“I think Justin is very versatile,” Kitchens said. “Justin can go in and play all five spots, he even snapped the ball some today. If he were to go out there at tackle, I’d have total confidence in him.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was back practicing with his teammates on Monday. He was limited during last week’s practices as he nursed a left hip injury.

“I thought he looked good today,” Kitchens said. “He threw the ball well, moved around good, he’s good to go.”

Also on the practice field on Monday was No. 27 Kareem Hunt. The NFL informed the team that Hunt was eligible to return to the facility and practice, but he is not allowed to play until Week 10.

Hunt is serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. This was Hunt’s first time on the field since late August when his suspension began and the first time since undergoing surgery for a sports hernia. Kitchens was very pleased to have him back.

“He looked good,” Kitchens said.

The Browns travel to New England Sunday to face the lone undefeated team in the AFC. The Patriots play the Jets on Monday Night Football.

