The annual Orionid meteor showers is set to peak in the early morning hours of October 22.

The Orionid meteors fly every year between October 2 to November 7.

According to EarthSky.org, that’s when the earth is passing through the stream of debris left behind by Comet Halley.

From a dark location, you could see 10 to 20 Orionids per hour.

However, showers moving into Northeast Ohio may hamper your visuals.

You can check the latest FOX 8 forecast here.