× Odell Beckham Jr. angry over $14,000 fine for short pants

CLEVELAND– Odell Beckham Jr. took to Instagram on Monday to voice his displeasure with a recent fine from the NFL.

The Browns wide receiver posted a letter from vice president of football compliance Akil Coad, notifying him of a $14,037 fine for violating an equipment rule during Cleveland’s Oct. 13 loss to Seattle.

“Your pants failed to cover the knee area,” said the letter, dated Oct. 16. “Pants must be worn over the entire knee area; pants shortened or rolled up to meet the stockings above the knee are prohibited.”

OBJ has the option to appeal the ruling.

“14K for some 🤬🤬 pants that are NOT gonna protect me from anything… this shxt is ridiculous,” Beckham posted with the letter.

