Local family welcomes miracle baby via surrogate as they await their next blessing

PARMA, Ohio -- A local family has welcomed their miracle baby.

We introduced you to Lianna and Dan Madigan back in May after their dear friend, Lauren, made them an incredible offer to be their surrogate.

The little sweetheart has now arrived. Lianna said Marlia was born on October 12, weighing 6 lbs, 14 oz and measuring 19 inches long.

Lianna said everyone is doing great.

We revealed in September another unexpected surprise: Lianna and Dan are also having their own "belly baby." Baby will be due in the next few months.

