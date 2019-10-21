Kareem Hunt returns to practice with the Browns

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns had an additional running back on the practice field on Monday.

Kareem Hunt was permitted by the league to return to practice with his teammates for the first time since Training Camp wrapped up in late August.

The 24-year-old is not eligible to play in a game, however, until week 10.

Hunt was not permitted to be in the team facility or attend any team meetings while serving that suspension for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Hunt was signed by the Browns in February after he was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs when video surfaced showing him pushing and kicking a woman at a downtown Cleveland Hotel in February of 2018.

Hunt signed a $1.1 million contract with the Browns and he will become a restricted free-agent at the end of the season. Hunt had surgery back in August for a sports hernia.

The Browns are coming off their BYE week and will head to New England to face the Patriots on Sunday.