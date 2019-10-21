I-Team uncovers another investigation into whether Cleveland police were drinking on job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of Police opened an internal affairs investigation revolving around a photo of a group of supervisors sitting at a restaurant with mugs on the table, the FOX 8 I-Team learned. Were any officers drinking on duty or in uniform?

The photo was taken back in December after a police ceremony, but it has just been referred to internal affairs.

This comes as four patrol officers are under investigation for drinking on duty and in uniform last month at a bar just outside the city limits. All of the officers involved in both internal reviews work out of the Cleveland Police Fourth District headquarters.

We went there looking for the commander and e finally reached him by phone. Commander Brandon Kutz said he couldn’t answer questions, but added, “I welcome any investigation.”

The I-Team first started looking into the photo months ago. The chief’s office later told us the picture had been reviewed and no police officers on duty or in uniform had been drinking. But when we requested the file for the internal investigation, the law department wrote back it had no records.

The photo includes five supervisors.

It's not clear why the photo is getting a new look now. The chief’s office is not answering questions with the investigation pending.

The four patrolmen involved in the bar incident last month have been placed on restricted duty during the investigation, office work away from the public. No word on any action taken against any of the supervisors involved in the December case.

Cleveland police have very specific rules regarding officers and alcohol, and even establishments that serve alcohol.

We’ll report any findings from the internal reviews.