× Here’s how you can try to win tickets to see Garth Brooks on ‘Dive Bar Tour’ stop in Northeast Ohio

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — Garth Brooks is coming to Northeast Ohio as part of his ‘Dive Bar Tour,’ and you can try and win tickets to the big show at the Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown.

Local country radio station WGAR made the announcement last week. The Oct. 28 show is the fifth stop on the tour.

The only way to get into the show at the small Portage County venue is to win tickets on the radio.

But, now, WGAR and FOX 8 have teamed up to give you a chance to win tickets to the show.

Here’s how you can try to win:

Follow @fox8newscleveland and @995wgar on Instagram.

Tag the friend you’ll bring to the show.

Use #WGARthEntry.

The contest closes this Friday at 10 a.m.

Winners have to be at least 21 years old, and tickets are non-transferable.

WGAR will randomly select the winner and contact that person.

OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

**More info, here**