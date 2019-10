Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Sarah Horbol as one of Cleveland's Own.

Sarah has won a number of races around Northeast Ohio, including the 2018 Cleveland Marathon and the 2019 Akron Women's Half Marathon.

Not to mention, this year's FOX 8 Fox Trot!

She plans to compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2020.

