Alfonzo McKinnie #10 of the Golden State Warriors plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on January 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Cavaliers claim Alfonzo McKinnie off waivers
Alfonzo McKinnie #10 of the Golden State Warriors plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on January 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– The Cleveland Cavaliers claimed forward Alfonzo McKinnie off of waivers, the team announced on Monday.
The Warriors waived the 27-year-old on Saturday after he played four games with them during the preseason.
Last season, McKinnie appeared in 72 games for Golden State, and averaged 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds. He previously played with the Raptors.