× Cavaliers claim Alfonzo McKinnie off waivers

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– The Cleveland Cavaliers claimed forward Alfonzo McKinnie off of waivers, the team announced on Monday.

The Warriors waived the 27-year-old on Saturday after he played four games with them during the preseason.

Last season, McKinnie appeared in 72 games for Golden State, and averaged 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds. He previously played with the Raptors.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here