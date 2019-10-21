Browns’ Chris Smith marks milestone with daughter after girlfriend’s passing

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith says he is growing each day in his role as a single father.

Over the weekend, he posted one month and two month photos for his daughter Haven.

Haven’s mother and Smith’s girlfriend, Petara Cordero, 26, was killed in a car crash on September 11 in Cleveland.

A driver hit Cordero when she and Smith had gotten out of the car after a tire blew.

“I am having to get used to and be mindful of the things I know her mother would want to do, would want me to do and what she would have done,” he wrote in the post.

He thanked his family, her family and his friends for continued support.

