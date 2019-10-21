Browns’ Chris Smith marks milestone with daughter after girlfriend’s passing

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith says he is growing each day in his role as a single father.
Over the weekend, he posted one month and two month photos for his daughter Haven.
As I continue to grow each day into this single father role for my daughter Haven, I am having to get used to and be mindful of the things I know her mother @tarajesss would want to do, would want me to do and what she would have done. Her mother is no longer with us physically to do the things moms do for thier kids. So I thank all my family, her family and my friends who continue to support us everyday. Sorry baby @tarajesss I’m a lil late just like you always were 😂 … #Haventook1month … #Haventakes2months #petara4ever
Haven’s mother and Smith’s girlfriend, Petara Cordero, 26, was killed in a car crash on September 11 in Cleveland.
A driver hit Cordero when she and Smith had gotten out of the car after a tire blew.
“I am having to get used to and be mindful of the things I know her mother would want to do, would want me to do and what she would have done,” he wrote in the post.
He thanked his family, her family and his friends for continued support.