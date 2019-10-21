× Bone Thugs fan who sold everything to travel from Japan performs at Lakewood bowling alley

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– A man from Japan who traveled to Cleveland to meet his hip-hop idols performed at Mahall’s in Lakewood Monday night.

Ryo Muranaka, a rapper who goes by the stage name Shiba Dogg, said he sold everything and bought a one-way ticket in hopes of meeting his heroes: Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Muranaka does not speak any English, had many of his belongings stolen and ended up stranded in Ohio.

Muranaka did a short set in a “Shiba Dogg” sweatshirt with a crew behind him. About 40 people were there to watch.

FOX 8 spoke to Bone Thugs-n-Harmony member Bizzy Bone, who offered to buy his a plane ticket home. Krayzie Bone also offered to provide him with clothes.

Krayzie Bone said the story of the rapper from Japan reminds him of their start.

“When we left Cleveland, we just got on a bus and got one-way tickets to Los Angeles. He took it to a whole nother level. He left an entire country,” he said.

