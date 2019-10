WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – The folks at the Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center are caring for two bobcat kittens.

Penitentiary Glen Reservation shared photos of the pair on their Facebook page.

Meet the two new bobcat kittens. They were transferred to the Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center for rehabilitation from… Posted by Penitentiary Glen Reservation on Friday, October 18, 2019

According to the center, someone found them lying on a road with no mother in sight.

They say the they are already becoming “fierce little predators.”

They expect to release them in the spring.

According to the center, the bobcats will not be on public display to prevent human imprinting.