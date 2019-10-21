4-year-old picks up father’s gun, shoots him and herself, police say

MILWAUKEE – A 4-year-old girl allegedly picked up her father’s gun and shot him and herself on Sunday, according to Milwaukee police.

It happened around 10:14 a.m. near South 60th Street and Warnimont Avenue, WDJT reports. Both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated at local hospitals.

Milwaukee police say the 33-year-old father of the girl lied to police about the circumstances surrounding the shooting and was taken into custody.

Criminal charges are being presented to the District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.