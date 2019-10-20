‘Treat for the belly and mind’: Local farm hopes you’ll donate your pumpkins after Halloween is over

RAVENNA, Ohio — A local farm is sending out their yearly request for pumpkins after Halloween comes to an end.

Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna loves when people donate their pumpkins to them.

“Not only do pumpkins provide a tasty treat, they are a source of enrichment,” they explained in a Facebook post.

They said the pigs get a work out trying to break them open.

Sometimes the keepers will hide pieces around the farm for them to find, too.

“Your pumpkins are a treat for the belly and the mind,” they concluded.

Pumpkins can be delivered to 5623 New Milford Road in Ravenna.