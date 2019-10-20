Sunday Forecast: Sunny skies & comfortable temperatures

CLEVELAND - If you like temperatures in the 70s: please plan on being outside Sunday & Monday!

Sunday we’ll enjoy mostly sunny sky and temps will be a warmer-most areas should reach 70.

Here's a look at your Sunday forecast:

We finish the weekend dry and we don’t see any rain until late afternoon on Monday around 4 p.m. coming in from the west.  Best chance of rain is Monday evening/Tuesday morning.

We’re warmer for the next few days-but cooler air that comes in after the rain Monday night and we stay cooler and breezy for the remainder of the week.

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast.  Look at the cooler temps coming by Tuesday:

We are approaching the end of October.  Temperatures are trending BELOW NORMAL to finish out the month/early November.  The winds aloft illustrate several ups and downs over the next week.  warmer periods are shorter lived. Coldest air arrives next weekend!

