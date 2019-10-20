Push button ignition stumps carjacking thieves, forces them to leave victim’s vehicle behind

ARVADA, Co. — Police are searching for two armed suspects who had to ditch the car they were trying to steal.

According to the Arvada Police Department, they didn’t know how to use the push button ignition.

The attempted carjacking happened on October 14.

The victim said she came home from work and was gathering her belongings when two men approached her.

One of the suspects had a weapon and demanded she give them the car.

After failing to start the engine, they decided to take some of her personal items instead.