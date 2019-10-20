Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Canton; police searching for suspect

CANTON, Ohio — Canton police are investigating after a postal worker was robbed at gunpoint.

According to the police report, it happened on Cherry Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The victim said he was delivering mail when the suspect got out of a car came over to him with a gun.

He then forced him to empty his pockets and threatened to shoot him in the leg.

“I was scared. I have an eight-year-old son. I’m a mailman. I shouldn’t have to worry about someone coming up to me with a gun,” he told FOX 8’s Paul Kiska.

He said the suspect took $18 from his wallet and then did something surprising.

“He gave me my wallet back, so at least he was generous,” said the postal worker.

Police aren’t releasing any other details about the case at this time.