Over 6,000 ponds of ready-to-eat meat recalled nationwide

October 20, 2019

CARYVILLE, Tenn. — Over 6,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

According to the USDA, George’s Prepared Foods is recalling 6,444 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products.

The products were prepared in Tennessee and, according to the recall, a third-party cold storage facility inadvertently shipped the products to retailers nationwide.

The following products are subject to recall:

  • 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.
  • 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.
  • 35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on the package.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, however anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The USDA says salmonella is one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. It can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever 12-72 hours after eating the product and lasts 4-7 days.  Infants, elderly people and those with compromised immune systems can face severe illness.

