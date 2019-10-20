Ohio State jumps Clemson to 3rd; Wisconsin falls in AP college football poll

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 18: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 18, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State edged past Clemson to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wisconsin dropped to 13th after being upset ahead of its showdown with the Buckeyes.

Alabama remained No. 1 on Sunday in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 24 first-place votes. No. 2 LSU held its place and received 16 first-place votes. The Buckeyes had 13 first-place votes and No. 4 Clemson, the preseason No. 1 team and defending national champion, received nine.

The Buckeyes and Tigers both were coming off conference blowouts on the road. Ohio State beat Northwestern 52-3 Friday night. Clemson defeated Louisville 45-10.

Oklahoma remained No. 5, but Penn State moved up to sixth after Wisconsin’s first loss of the season. The Badgers were beaten Saturday by 30-point underdog Illinois in the season’s most significant upset so far.

Florida, Notre Dame, Auburn and Georgia round out the top 10, giving the Southeastern Conference five of the top 10 teams.

