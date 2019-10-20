× Nickelodeon Universe, largest indoor amusement park in North America, opening Friday

MEADOWLANDS, N.J. — Attention Nickelodeon lovers: Your favorite shows are coming to life!

According to New Jersey Local News, the Nickelodeon Universe amusement park is set to open Friday at the new American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

Nickelodeon Universe, which will be the largest indoor theme park on the continent, will have more than 35 rides, roller coasters and attractions featuring Nickelodeon characters such as SpongeBob Square Pants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Dora the Explorer.

The newspaper says the park will offer attractions for all ages.

It also features three record-setting roller coasters:

The Shellraiser which breaks the record for steepest plunge with a 122-foot drop

The Shredder which will be the tallest and longest free-spinning coaster

The Skyline Scream which holds the record for the tallest indoor spinning drop tower

Admission prices have been released but tickets are not yet on sale. They range between $39.99 – $49.99 depending on ticket type, day of the week and time. Children 2 years and younger are free.

The only other Nickelodeon Universe is at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Additionally, New Jersey’s American Dream Mall will also feature a DreamWorks Water Park, set to open on November 27, an indoor ski slope and 450 shops, restaurants and amenities. It is expected to be fully up and running by March 2020.

