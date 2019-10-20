N.J. couple sues Taco Bell for ‘deceptive advertising’ after they were charged an extra $2.18

GREEN BROOK, N.J. — A couple from New Jersey is suing Taco Bell for what they consider deceptive advertising.

According to FOX, they said the restaurant overcharged them for two Chalupa Cravings Boxes.

Instead of paying $5 each as advertised on TV, they were told it would be $6.06 each, before tax.

When they spoke to the manager, he told them that the fine print in the advertising notes that prices vary.

“You can’t tell someone you are going to charge them $5 in big bold print and then take it away with a fine print disclaimer,” their attorney, Douglas Schwartz, told NJ.com.

A spokesperson for Taco Bell issued a statement to FOX and defended the advertisement.

“Taco Bell and its franchisees are proud to provide millions of guests with delicious, affordable food every day. Our advertisements are truthful and accurate, and we will defend this case vigorously,” they wrote.

Schwartz said he has spoken to other customers who have experienced similar issues with Taco Bell.

“While it is $2 to my clients,” he said. “It is hundreds of millions to Taco Bell.”

The case is now in the hands of a federal court.