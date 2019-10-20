Mostly sunny skies to start Monday, chance for storms in the evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Baby it’s cold outside, but just wait until next weekend! Tonight is technically a little warmer than last night with a mainly starry sky.

Monday, we’ll enjoy a mostly sunny sky to start with temperatures warming into the low 70s. Clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon and rain showers will start rolling in from the west in the early evening.

Best chance of rain is Monday night/Tuesday morning and we could see up to 1/2″ of rain. If you like to sleep during thunderstorms, you could be in luck around 10 p.m. Monday night.

We begin a cool down on Tuesday with windy and cooler air that comes in, but right now Tuesday afternoon still looks partly sunny.

Monday’s forecast: we’ll see increasing clouds and the chance of rain showers starts in the west and moves to the east after 5 p.m. We could have thunderstorms Monday night.

Here is your 8-day forecast. Look at the cooler temps coming by Tuesday:

We are approaching the end of October. Temperatures are trending BELOW NORMAL to finish out the month/early November. The winds aloft illustrate several ups and downs over the next week. Warmer periods are shorter lived. Coldest air arrives next weekend, but it seems to be brief!

Looking ahead over the next 2-3 week: 1st half of November, the colder air doesn’t seem sustainable. These colder periods will be 2-3 days at best relative to normal (57 on 10/31). The pattern is a fairly progressive one. Fast moving fronts…

With no sign of colder air north blocking the warmth, the cold shots into the late October/first week of November will be quick hitters. (a few days in the 40s perhaps then back into the 50s with a 60 from time to time).

Looking into mid-November, the wave pattern stays fairly west to east with the same “quick cold front–24-48 hour cold shot–back to normal/some warmth–then colder–type set-up”. It will be interesting to see once we get out of the transition season if the colder pushes get stronger around Thanksgiving/early November