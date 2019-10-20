Guests cautiously head back out to Cedar Point for HalloWeekends after park hits capacity on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Cedar Point guests were cautious in making plans for HalloWeekends on Sunday after the park hit capacity the day before, forcing many to have to turn around and go home.

"I have never seen where they've closed the point before," recalled Pat Blinting.

Guests were invited back to the park Sunday or next weekend, when the 2019 season comes to an end.

SKY FOX captured crowded parking lots and backed up traffic on Saturday.

Cedar Point Road and Cedar Point Drive both had to close temporarily to help with congestion.

"Once the side streets were backed up like that we were never going to get in the park," said April Ring. "It was insane."

Sandusky and Cedar Point officers had to head out on the causeway for an accident during the backup. They said a man got out of his car while waiting in traffic to go to relieve himself, and was hit by a truck heading out of the park.

"Before first responders could even get there, there were already good bystanders assisting with this gentleman," said Officer Logan Demuth.

Witnesses told Demuth that the man was airborne before rolling under another truck sitting in line.

"Myself and the bystanders were able to actually push the truck away from him," he said.

Police said he had severe injuries but was conscious and talking.

“They made it sound like he would make a recovery but the doctors did quote that he was very lucky," the family told Officer Demuth.

Demuth said no one is supposed to be on the causeway on foot or on bicycle per park policy.

On Saturday, some people we spoke with blamed the park's 150th Anniversary Gold Passes.

The park, however, said HalloWeekend's popularity and the good weather were the main factors.

"It was beautiful. It's the week before Halloween, people are probably trick-or-treating next week," speculated Quinn Haslinger.

41.456175 -82.711682