EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Empowerment Church in East Cleveland is holding its Papa John’s Pizza Day Sunday.

The church feeds over 100 community members every Sunday and is doing so again this week.

Organizers say this partnership with Papa John’s is helpful because it is hard a struggle to feed people every week and the partnership lifts that burden for a week.

The Empowerment Church thanks Nizzar Malkieh, of Papa John’s in East Cleveland, for wanting to help the church and community.