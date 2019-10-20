Deputies say man lived with dead relatives for years, continued to collect their government benefits

CLOVER, S.C. — Deputies have completed their investigation involving three family members who were found dead inside a home in South Carolina.

According to WSOC, it was revealed this week that two of the bodies had been there since at least 2015.

The initial discovery was made after the sheriff’s office conducted a welfare check in July.

Deputies said 45-year-old Thomas Gardner committed suicide and left a note behind detailing what happened to his 69-year-old mother and her 77-year-old sister.

They both died about six months apart and instead of contacting authorities, he kept their bodies in the house.

He allegedly wrote that he was afraid he’d be blamed for their deaths, the TV outlet reports.

Deputies believe Gardner didn’t tell anyone so he could continue to collect their government benefits.

There is no indication of foul play in the women’s deaths, according to investigators.