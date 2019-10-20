WATCH LIVE: Clevelanders walk, fundraise together to enhance lives of people living with autism

CLEVELAND – Northeast Ohioans are walking to raise money for autism awareness and research Sunday morning.

Thousands will gather outside the Great Lakes Science Center to participate in the annual Autism Speaks Walk.

Autism Spectrum Disorder affects about one in every 59 children in the United States and can lead to challenges with communication, social and behavioral adaptations, the CDC reports.

The Autism Speaks Walk aims to help “enhance lives today and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow.”

According to organizers, the walk is “powered by the love of people with autism and the parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, relatives and providers who support them.”

Cleveland’s fundraising goal for 2019 is $289,000. According to the Autism Speaks website, the walk has already raised $221,146.

Registration began at 8 a.m. and continues until opening ceremonies kick off at 9. Community members will begin their walk together at 9:15.

FOX 8’s own Autumn Ziemba and Todd Meany are emceeing the event.

