× 3 soldiers dead, 3 hospitalized after training accident at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Three soldiers were killed and three others injured during an early morning training incident at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

According to WSAV, the Bradley Fighting Vehicle the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldiers were riding on was involved in an accident Sunday.

Three soldiers were pronounced dead on the scene and three others were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, released the following statement to the news outlet:

“Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area. We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy.”

The names of the soldiers involved have not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation.