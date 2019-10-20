2 men arrested after more than 100 animals, drugs found on Michigan property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Two men were arrested after police found drugs and more than 100 animals on their Michigan property.

According to WNDU, the Cass County Drug Enforcement team went to the home looking for drugs and upon their arrival found not only methamphetamine but also lots of animals.

Neighbors told the news outlet the men had more than 100 animals on the property ranging from dogs, horses, a deer, chickens, a myriad of different types of animals.

The Cass County Sheriff said the house was in such terrible condition that it has been condemned. Witnesses claim the animals were living inside the home in deplorable conditions.

"The smell was very strong with the odor of urine and feces and the floors were in rough shape with debris and fecal matter,” Ronald Butts, director of Cass County Animal Control, told WNDU.

Animal control reportedly rescued the animals. They are currently various locations that remain unnamed for security reasons.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke says the men, both 32 years old, will be arraigned on drug charges. Officials are also seeking criminal charges related to the animals.

"The investigation is concluding with the animals, trying working with the owner to try and get these animals put in a proper location, and criminal charges will be sought as well," Behnke told the news outlet.