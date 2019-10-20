11-month-old in critical condition after being shot 4 times inside car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTING PARK, Pa. — An 11-month-old baby is in critical condition after being shot four times Saturday night.

According to FOX 29, the shooting happened in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood around 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia police say the baby was sitting in the car with his step-mother when he was struck once in the back of the head, once in the chest and twice in the buttocks.

The step-mother reportedly heard gunshots but didn't know the child was struck until she drove away from the shooting scene a short distance.

She and the baby were taken to an area hospital. The child was listed in critical condition.

Police are still investigating this incident and have not yet made an arrests.