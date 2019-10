LAKEWOOD, Ohio — The 12th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade is underway at Kauffman Park in downtown Lakewood.

The free festival is an autumn tradition for Northeast Ohio dog lovers and their families.

The event features fun for the whole family including a dog costume parade and contest, as well as dog yoga and other fun festivities.

Last year’s Spooky Pooch Parade drew more than 350 canines and an estimated crowd of 3,000 people.

