Trick or Treat Street opens at I-X Center

CLEVELAND — The I-X Center's annual Trick or Treat Street has officially kicked off.

Trick or Treat Street aims at being a safe and not-so-spooky Halloween event that provides entertainment to families and allows kids ages 10 and younger to visit spooktacular candy stations and enjoy holiday festivities.

Kids can also enjoy amusement park rides, live entertainment on two stages, games, carnival food, pony rides and more.

Trick or Treat Street is taking place on the following dates:

Saturday, October 19 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 20 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m

Saturday, October 26 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m

Sunday, October 27 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m

Admission costs $15 at the IX Center box office. Discount tickets can be purchased at select Discount Drug Mart locations (General Admission $13, Family Pumpkin Pack $54).

Tickets can also be purchased online in advance for $14 plus a $1 service fee.

Parking is $10. Cash or credit cards are accepted for parking fees.

Active military members, veterans, and fire, police and safety personnel can receive free admission on Saturday, October 19 only. Up to four (4) tickets can also be purchased for family members at the daily military discount ticket rate of $10 at the I-X Show Office. Valid ID must be presented to take advantage of this offer.