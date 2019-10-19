Teen saves four-year-old sister from attempted abduction in Washington

BERMERTON, Wash. — A 16-year-old girl is being recognized after saving her four-year-old sister from an attempted abduction.

Cheyenne Myler shared her story with KING and said it happened Thursday as they were leaving the elementary school.

She said a man in a white van pulled up and got out. He then started walking towards them.

“The only thing I saw was a guy with a ski mask and he had gloves on, and he got out, and he tried coming over to us, and I grabbed my sister, and I put her on my back and I ran home,” Myler told the TV outlet.

She said the suspect followed them, but Myler was able to outrun him. The teen plays football and is on the track team.

Reliving that day isn’t easy for her, but she wants other families to be careful out there.

“I’m doing this to help other people, to make sure they’re safe and to make sure their kids don’t have to go through this,” Myler said.

Police are continuing to investigate and scour the neighborhood looking for any clues.